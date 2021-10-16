COVID-19 underscores need to diversify Tahoe tourist economy SCOTT SONNER, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 11:12 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, Lilyana Allen, of Guam, uses a telescope to view Lake Tahoe from an observation platform at the Heavenly Mountain Resort during a family visit to South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the growing vulnerability of Lake Tahoe's increasingly tourism-dependent economy as housing costs balloon, year-round residency declines and more workers commute from afar or seek jobs elsewhere, a new report says. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE — In this April 14, 2010, file photo a skier kicks up some powder at Heavenly Ski Resort, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the growing vulnerability of Lake Tahoe's increasingly tourism-dependent economy as housing costs balloon, year-round residency declines and more workers commute from afar or seek jobs elsewhere, a new report says. The Tahoe Prosperity Center says the finding in the study it commissioned with the help of a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration underscore the need to better diversify Tahoe's economy, build more affordable housing and utilize an increasingly skilled work force. Dino Vournas Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE — In this March 5, 2018, file photo Liz Bronco cross country skis with her dog, Calie, left, across the snow cover Lake Tahoe Golf Course on Monday, March 5, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the growing vulnerability of Lake Tahoe's increasingly tourism-dependent economy as housing costs balloon, year-round residency declines and more workers commute from afar or seek jobs elsewhere, a new report says. The Tahoe Prosperity Center says the finding in the study it commissioned with the help of a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration underscore the need to better diversify Tahoe's economy, build more affordable housing and utilize an increasingly skilled work force. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo, Freya Mayo, left, and her sister Evie, of London, try out a paddle board on Lake Tahoe near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the growing vulnerability of Lake Tahoe's increasingly tourism-dependent economy as housing costs balloon, year-round residency declines and more workers commute from afar or seek jobs elsewhere, a new report says. The Tahoe Prosperity Center says the finding in the study it commissioned with the help of a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration underscores the need to better diversify Tahoe's economy, build more affordable housing and utilize an increasingly skilled work force. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, a bicyclist rides down a path along the south shore of Lake Tahoe, in South Lake Tahoe Calif. The COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the growing vulnerability of Lake Tahoe’s increasingly tourism-dependent economy as housing costs balloon, year-round residency declines and more workers commute from afar or seek jobs elsewhere, according to a new report from The Tahoe Prosperity Center. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE — In In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo people cross Lake Tahoe Boulevard at the border between California and Nevada at State Line, Nevada. The COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the growing vulnerability of Lake Tahoe's increasingly tourism-dependent economy as housing costs balloon, year-round residency declines and more workers commute from afar or seek jobs elsewhere, a new report says. The Tahoe Prosperity Center says the finding in the study it commissioned with the help of a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration underscore the need to better diversify Tahoe's economy, build more affordable housing and utilize an increasingly skilled work force. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the growing vulnerability of Lake Tahoe’s increasingly tourism-dependent economy as housing costs balloon, year-round residency declines and more workers commute from afar or seek jobs elsewhere, a new report says.
The Tahoe Prosperity Center says the findings in the study it commissioned with the help of a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration underscore the need to better diversify Tahoe's economy, build more affordable housing and utilize an increasingly skilled work force.