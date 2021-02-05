COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing in pandemic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Playing college sports during the pandemic has potentially become more problematic as more contagious variants of the coronavirus start to show up across the U.S., including one that prompted the University of Michigan to shut down its athletics department for two weeks.
It was not clear this week how many athletic departments are testing for the mutations, either. A number of schools that responded to The Associated Press said they were, but others are not as the basketball season creeps toward tournament time and dozens of schools ramp up spring football plans.