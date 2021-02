SHELTON — Fitness has become paramount for many during the pandemic and one of the beneficiaries is the husband-and-wife team of Jolene Messere and David Telesco.

The couple recently celebrated the expansion of their Shelton fitness operation with the grand opening of Pilates Barre at its new location at 415 River Road.

Pilates Barre was in the White Hills Shopping Plaza but has outgrown that space forcing the move, they said.

“We have really tried to build a community here … with the people who come to us,” Messere said. “We take a personalized, family approach and want to make fitness affordable.”

When the pandemic hit nearly a year ago prompting state-ordered shutdowns of fitness facilities, Messere said she and her husband turned to a virtual format — working with clients in a one-on-one setting from their computer screen.

“We wanted to keep people engaged … we adapted to keep going,” Messere said.

And the move worked, she said, as clients continued to gravitate to the couple’s style of training.

Increased clientele may have forced Pilates Barre to move, but Messere said all that did was allow the couple to open their newest gym, The Fit Club, in the now vacant space.

This brings the couple’s total number of fitness facilities to three: Pilates Barre, The Fit Club and Anything Goes Fitness, which opened in 2015 also in the White Hills Shopping Center.

Messere said she and Telesco have “adapted and continue to work hard to do what it takes to help others reach their fitness goals no matter what the obstacles.”

The Pilates Barre focuses on flexibility and creating mind-body connection, Messere said. Barre classes as well as reformer classes are offered to lengthen and strengthen the body.

“Our newly painted red walls will stimulate confidence, excitement and energy to motivate your workouts,” Messere said.

The Fit Club, with a newly hired group of instructors, is geared toward intense cardio, Messere said, and offers a variety of energetic, small group classes.

Anything Goes Fitness, Messere said, offers personalized training sessions both in-person and via live stream.

Across all of the gyms, Messere said the mission is small group or individualized training with a focus on “community.”

For more information, visit anythinggoesfitness.com or follow all three gyms on Facebook.

