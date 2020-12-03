COVID cases continue to surge in Shelton

SHELTON — More than three dozen positive COVID tests were recorded over a 24-hour period earlier this week and one more city resident has died with the illness, health officials said.

Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Wednesday stated that 36 positive tests were recorded between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the city’s overall total to 1,073 since the pandemic began in early March.

That number jumped again with Wednesday’s NVHD data release, as another 39 positive tests were reported and the total figure rose to 1,112.

The latest recorded death, a 78-year-old resident, brings Shelton’s total to 140 since March.

In numbers reported by the state on Nov. 25, Shelton had 272 cases reported over a two-week period between Nov. 8 and 21 - putting the city at a daily case rate of 47.3 per 100,000 people.

