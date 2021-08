Contributed photo

The Naugatuck Valley Health District is holding three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week - two in Seymour and one in Ansonia.

The district will hold a clinic Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at its office at 98 Bank St., in Seymour. The Pfizer (for 12 and older) and Moderna (18 and older) vaccines will be available.