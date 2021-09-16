California GOP licks wounds after another lopsided loss MICHAEL R. BLOOD, AP Political Writer Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 12:39 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The results of Tuesday’s recall election in which California Gov. Gavin Newsom defeated an attempt to remove him from office look all too familiar to the state's enfeebled Republicans — they were embarrassed again by Democrats, who haven’t lost a statewide race in 15 years.
The returns were incomplete Wednesday — about 26% remained uncounted — but Newsom’s 2.5 million-vote lead gave him an insurmountable lead. It was business as usual for him a day after his victory. He visited an Alameda County school to talk about the pandemic and investments in education, two key issues for him.
