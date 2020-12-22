California, Kern County Sheriff's Office reach reform deal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Justice has reached a settlement with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office calling for extensive policing reforms following a four-year probe of allegations ranging from unreasonable use of force to failing to meaningfully investigate civilian complaints, officials said Tuesday.
The settlement submitted for court approval calls for a five-year plan of corrective actions overseen by an independent monitor. But it does not concede any liability by Kern County.