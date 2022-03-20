California Legislature upended by new political maps DON THOMPSON, Associated Press March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 1:08 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, center, goes over the vote tally sheet for his state constitutional amendment that would allow 17-year-olds to vote in presidential elections, with Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, and former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. New political maps have upended the Legislature in 2022. Berman and Low were drawn into the same new legislative district, but Low avoided the intraparty showdown when he said he would move to a neighboring San Francisco Bay Area district. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Democratic Assembly members Rudy Salas Jr., of Bakersfield, and Sabrina Cervantes, of Riverside, pose for a selfie at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2022. Salas Jr. is hoping to win a seat in Congress. Because of this year's redistricting, Cervantes will be running for an Assembly seat in a new district. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach, left, talks with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, at the Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. New political maps have upended the Legislature in 2022 and many new faces will be seen in both houses when it reconvenes after the November election. O'Donnell is one of several Democratic lawmakers who has decided to not seek re-election, which could endanger Rendon's power base. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, the state Assembly Chambers sits empty at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. New political maps have upended the Legislature in 2022 and many new faces will be seen in both houses when it reconvenes after the November election. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, listens to the debate over a bill at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2022. Cunningham is one of several lawmakers who have decided not seek re-election in the June primary election even though he could serve through 2028. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New political maps have upended the California Legislature this year by prodding more than two-dozen state lawmakers into early retirement or career changes, while others are forced into unfamiliar new districts ahead of the November election.
Democrats still vastly outnumber Republicans in both legislative chambers. But all the jockeying endangers the power base of Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and forced Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins to intervene to avoid head-to-head June 7 primary battles between her Democratic members.