California adopts nation's 1st 'endemic' virus policy DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 12:19 a.m.
1 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, walks through rows of boxed Personal protective equipment, PPE, with dignitaries and elected officials, as he prepares to announce the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The plan is to move from the pandemic stage into an endemic stage in which people will learn to live COVID. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The plan is to move from the pandemic stage into an endemic stage in which people will learn to live COVID. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The plan is to move from the pandemic stage into an endemic stage in which people will learn to live COVID. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The plan is to move from the pandemic stage into an endemic stage in which people will learn to live COVID. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The plan is to move from the pandemic stage into an endemic stage in which people will learn to live COVID. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before speaking at a press conference to announce the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The plan is to move from the pandemic stage into an endemic stage in which people will learn to live COVID. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates, a milestone nearly two years in the making that harkens to a return to a more normal existence. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates, a milestone nearly two years in the making that harkens to a return to a more normal existence. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before speaking at a press conference to announce the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates, a milestone nearly two years in the making that harkens to a return to a more normal existence. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates, a milestone nearly two years in the making that harkens to a return to a more normal existence. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates, a milestone nearly two years in the making that harkens to a return to a more normal existence. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates, a milestone nearly two years in the making that harkens to a return to a more normal existence. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates, a milestone nearly two years in the making that harkens to a return to a more normal existence. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.
The milestone, nearly two years in the making, envisions a return to a more normal existence with the help of a variety of initiatives and billions in new spending to more quickly spot surges or variants, add health care workers, stockpile tests and push back against false claims and other misinformation.