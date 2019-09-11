https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/California-boy-15-dies-in-high-school-golf-cart-14432641.php
California boy ,15, dies in high school golf cart crash
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California high school student has died after crashing a golf cart into a pillar on campus.
Authorities say the 15-year-old boy suffered major injuries in the crash Monday at El Modena High School in Orange. He died at a hospital.
His name wasn't released.
KABC-TV reports that the boy was a special-needs student supervised by an aide who tried to stop him from using the cart, which was reserved for school staff.
An investigation is underway.
View Comments