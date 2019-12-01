California city urges residents to boil water after storm

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California city is advising people to boil their water after residents reported discolored water coming from the taps.

San Diego outlet NBC 7 reports that the city of Poway began handing out cases of water on Sunday to residents who present identification.

The city of about 50,000 people issued a boil water advisory on Friday out of concern the drinking water supply was affected by recent storms.

The advisory means residents should only use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and cooking.

Poway spokeswoman Jessica Parks says the city will provide bottled water all day until it runs out.