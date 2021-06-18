California eases virus work rules, has vaccine record plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workers who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 can unmask as the state relaxed its COVID-19 safety rules and planned Friday to unveil an electronic verification system that Gov. Gavin Newsom denies is a “vaccine passport."
Regulators on Thursday approved revised rules allowing fully vaccinated employees the same freedoms on and off the job, including ending most mask and physical distancing requirements. Newsom immediately issued an executive order waiving the usual 10-day legal review and allowing the changes to take effect as soon as they are filed with the secretary of state.