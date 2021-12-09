California eyes tough standards for trucks, lawn equipment ADAM BEAM, Associated Press Dec. 9, 2021 Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 4:55 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Along with speeding tickets, truck drivers in California could soon have to worry about pollution tickets while traveling the state's roads.
State regulators on Thursday will consider cracking down on heavy duty trucks weighing more than 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) — those big semi-trailers that make up just 3% of all vehicles in California but spend so much time on the road they account for more than half of all pollution from cars and trucks each year.