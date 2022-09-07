California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2022 Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 3:23 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California's electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday that a miscommunication led to a small number of power shutoffs during a period of great strain, even as the state faced another day of extreme heat that could prompt much larger rolling blackouts.
The miscommunication occurred Tuesday afternoon between a Northern California utility and the California Independent System Operator as the grid was perilously close to running out of energy, said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of the CAISO.