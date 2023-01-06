California gets brief lull after damaging 'bomb cyclone' MARTHA MENDOZA, BRIAN MELLEY and JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2023 Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 2:03 p.m.
A support piece from the Capitola Wharf is seen inside the storm damaged Zelda's restaurant in Capitola, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Giant ocean swells pushed debris through the front wall and a window, filling the interior with several inches of seawater. Damaging hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful "atmospheric river" pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people.
A section of the Seacliff State Beach Pier is decimated from heavy storm surf, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Aptos, Calif. Damaging hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful "atmospheric river" pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people.
Vehicles move swiftly as snow falls on Highway 89 along the west shore of Lake Tahoe near Tahoma, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
A man uses an umbrella to keep dry in the rain while walking his dogs in Land Park in Sacramento, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
6 of6
CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more Pacific storms lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths.
Remnant showers from the latest storm, a “bomb cyclone,” fell around the state and dangerous surf pounded the coast despite declining wave heights, while some areas enjoyed sunshine.
