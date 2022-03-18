California governor floats $100M plan for tribes to buy land ADAM BEAM, Associated Press March 18, 2022 Updated: March 18, 2022 4:58 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Assemblyman James Ramos, D-Highlands, of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, fifth from left, opens a meeting with tribal leaders from around the state, attended by Gov. Gavin Newsom, fourth from left, at the future site of the California Indian Heritage Center in West Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, March 18, 2022, Newsom proposed giving $100 million to Native American tribes, that could be used to purchase and preserve their ancestral lands. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed giving Native American tribes $100 million so they can purchase and preserve their ancestral lands.
The proposal is part of his pledge to make sure nearly one-third of California's land and coastal waters are preserved by 2030. But rather than have the government do all of that, Newsom said tribal leaders should have a say in what lands get preserved.