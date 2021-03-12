California governor issues pardons; commutes murder sentence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday commuted the life sentence of a woman convicted of killing her stepfather in 1989, making her immediately eligible for release on parole.
Teresa Paulinkonis, 57, has been in prison for 31 years. She was sentenced to 25 years to life for murder in 1992 in Alameda County. In an order commuting her sentence that Newsom signed Friday, the governor says Paulinkonis “has worked hard to better herself" by earning an associate degree, a business certificate and participating “in extensive self-help programming.”