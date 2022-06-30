California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press June 30, 2022 Updated: June 30, 2022 12:26 a.m.
Hansika Daggolu, an incoming junior at Mission San Jose High School, poses in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Middle and high school students in California will be able to sleep a little bit later when the new school year starts. Hansika, 15, said she is happy she will no longer have to rise before 7 a.m. herself to get to school by 8 a.m. The overall mood, she suspects, will lift as well.


When Hansika Daggolu’s junior year of high school starts in the fall, she’ll be watching to see if a later first bell under a new California law means fewer classmates are heads-down on their desks for afternoon naps.
The overall mood, she suspects, will lift as well if her classmates at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont aren't quite so sleepy.
