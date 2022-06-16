California lawmaker scraps plan for preteen vaccine consent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Thursday amended a bill that would have let preteens be vaccinated against a range of health conditions without their parents' consent, instead raising the proposed minimum age to 15, which would still be among the youngest in the U.S.
Currently, minors age 12 to 17 in California cannot be vaccinated without permission from their parents or guardians, except for vaccinations to prevent sexually transmitted diseases. California state law already allows people 12 and older to consent to the Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines.