LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gunman who robbed or tried to rob 21 Trader Joe's grocery stores throughout Southern California was sentenced Monday to 21 years in federal prison.

Gregory Johnson, 44, of Huntington Park was sentenced in Los Angeles for the holdups that were committed between Aug. 28 and Dec. 4 of 2020 in Los Angeles and Orange counties and the attempted robberies of two stores in Ventura and Riverside counties, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.