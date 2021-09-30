California man to be sentenced for fatal synagogue attack ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 12:55 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this Sunday, April 28, 2019, file photo, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy stands in front of the Chabad of Poway synagogue, in Poway, Calif. On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, John T. Earnest, a former nursing student, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into the synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle to kill one worshipper and injure three others. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 22-year-old former nursing student will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for bursting into a synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle to kill one worshipper and injure three others.
An agreement with prosecutors that spares John T. Earnest the death penalty leaves little suspense about the outcome, but the hearing will give victims and families their first opportunity to address the killer directly. About 15 to 20 people were expected to deliver victim-impact statements in San Diego Superior Court.