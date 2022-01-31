California moves to deter inadvertent shootings by police Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 6:43 p.m.
1 of3 FILE — A woman leaves a sign at a make-shift memorial for Oscar Grant after the sentencing of former Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer Johannes Mehserle in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Oct. 5, 2010. Mehserle claimed he had thought he had drawn his Taser rather than his gun when he shot Grant at a BART station on Jan. 1, 2009. Lawmakers approved a bill on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, that would require officers to carry their primary weapon and Taser on opposite sides of their bodies to deter confusion. Paul Sakuma/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 A California Highway Patrol officer displays how he carries his pistol on one side of his body and his yellow-handled Taser on the other side, in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Lawmakers approved a bill Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, that would require officers to carry their primary weapon and Taser on opposite sides of their bodies to deter confusion. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is moving to require police officers to holster their handguns and stun guns on separate sides of their equipment belts to prevent accidental shootings after two people were killed in Oakland and Minnesota.
A bill passed the state Assembly on a 68-0 vote Monday and now heads to the Senate.