California newspapers seek temporary reprieve on labor issue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California newspaper companies would have one year to figure out how they'll comply with a pending state law requiring them to treat newspaper delivery people as employees rather than contractors. It's a move they say will drive up costs.

A bill sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday makes it harder for companies to treat their workers as contractors who are not entitled to minimum wage and certain benefits. Newsom is expected to sign it, and it would take effect Jan. 1.

Some of the state's largest newspapers, including The Los Angeles Times and The Sacramento Bee, have come out against the bill.

Late Tuesday, lawmakers agreed to a one-year delay for newspaper delivery people. It's expected to get final passage on Friday.