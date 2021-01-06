California orders surgery delays as virus swamps hospitals BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 1:09 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hospitals in California are so swamped by the coronavirus pandemic that the state has ordered those with room to accept patients from others that are out of intensive care beds.
The public health order issued Tuesday night could result in patients being shipped to Northern California from Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, where 14 counties were immediately ordered to delay nonessential “and non-life threatening” surgeries in order to provide beds. The order, which will last at least three weeks, will also apply to any county where ICU capacity to treat COVID-19 patients is bottoming out.