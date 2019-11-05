California's fall fire season calms but state remains dry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's fall fire season has calmed with a decline in winds that fanned October blazes but the state remains very dry with warm daytime highs and no rain in the immediate future.

Two wildfires are burning Tuesday in rural foothills on the west side of the Sacramento Valley but all of last month's fires have been reduced to mop-up stages.

A 2,000-acre (809-hectare) blaze in Tehama County southwest of Red Bluff is 15% contained.

To the south, a new fire in Lake County northeast of Clearlake has grown to 40 acres.

East of Los Angeles, an overnight fire caused by a car crash in the Angeles National Forest has been held to 6 acres (2.5 hectares).

Forecasters, meanwhile, see little change in the pattern of dry and mild weather.