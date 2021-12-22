California says health care workers must get booster shots ADAM BEAM, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 12:45 a.m.
1 of12 People wait to get tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Travelers wait for a shuttle but to arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Travelers wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Travelers wait in line to check in for a flight at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Donning a Santa Claus hat, Caitlin Banford waits in line to check in for her flight to Washington at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Travelers look at the arrival and departure screens at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Travelers wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A shopper wearing a face mask pushes an empty cart past inflatable Santa Clauses as she leaves a discount store in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health care workers will be required to have coronavirus booster shots to ensure that hospitals are ready to deal with a surge in cases as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads throughout the state.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the order Tuesday on his personal Twitter account and planned to provide more details at a Wednesday news conference.