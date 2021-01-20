California winds bring wildfires, power outages to thousands Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 11:37 a.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo The CZU August Lightning Complex fire consumes trees and a fence along Empire Grade Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains community of Bonny Doon near Santa Cruz, Calif. Months-old embers from a deadly California fire were blown back to life Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, by powerful winds that raked the state and prompted safety blackouts to tens of thousands of people. The state's firefighting agency says Tuesday it has responded to at least a dozen vegetation fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties in 12 hours. (Shmuel Thler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP, File)
Marich Schapiro, left, her daughters, Cassie Schapiro and AJ Schapiro, and June Castillo, brave the wind as they wait for Schapiro's husband to finish surfing south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
A fire alert flag flies in strong Santa Ana winds at the intersection of Silverado Canyon Road and Santiago Canyon Road in Silverado, Calif., early on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2021, as winds picked up throughout Orange County and Southern California. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
A tree stump burns underneath ash in Watsonville, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Santa Cruz Animal Shelter Officer Todd Stosuy opens the door to his truck to show a pig that was evacuated at a nearby home in Watsonville, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. "These guys were in the direct line of the fire," Stosuy said. "They had to be evacuated immediately." (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Kelly Klett looks in the direction of a burned area near her ranch in Watsonville, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. "We evacuated 25 horses in less than an hour," Klett said. By mid-afternoon, small fires continued to burn within 100 yards of her home, and she was standing by with a livestock trailer in case she had to evacuate the remaining animals. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A windstorm that fanned brushfires, toppled trees and left thousands of Californians without power focused its remaining energy Wednesday on the southern end of the state, where forecasters warned of the additional threat of heavy rain and flash flooding.
Strong winds were expected to continue through the morning and then taper off, with a low-pressure system moving across northern Baja California drawing subtropical moisture into the region during the night, the National Weather Service said.