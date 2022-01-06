Cambodian leader to make controversial visit to Myanmar PATRICK QUINN, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022
FILE - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen delivers a speech during a handover ceremony at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Feb. 7, 2021. Hun Sen begins a visit to strife-torn Myanmar on Friday, Jan. 7, that he hopes will invigorate efforts by Southeast Asian nations to start a peace process, but critics say will legitimize the rule of the military that took power last year and its campaign of violence.
FILE - In this photo provided by the An Khoun Sam Aun/National Television of Cambodia, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen gestures as he joins an online meeting of the ASEAN-China special summit at Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 22, 2021. Prime Minister Hun Sen begins a visit to strife-torn Myanmar on Friday, Jan. 7, that he hopes will invigorate efforts by Southeast Asian nations to start a peace process, but critics say will legitimize the rule of the military that took power last year and its campaign of violence.
Protesters burn an effigy of State Administration Council Chairman Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and an image of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Jan. 3, 2022, during a rally against the upcoming visit to Myanmar by the Cambodian leader who is also the current chair of the ASEAN regional bloc. Prime Minister Hun Sen begins a visit to strife-torn Myanmar on Friday, Jan. 7, that he hopes will invigorate efforts by Southeast Asian nations to start a peace process, but critics say will legitimize the rule of the military that took power last year and its campaign of violence.
FILE - In this photo provided by An Khoun Sam Aun/National Television of Cambodia, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, greets with Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin at Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dec. 7, 2021. Prime Minister Hun Sen begins a visit to strife-torn Myanmar on Friday, Jan. 7, that he hopes will invigorate efforts by Southeast Asian nations to start a peace process, but critics say will legitimize the rule of the military that took power last year and its campaign of violence.
BANGKOK (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen begins a visit to strife-torn Myanmar on Friday that he hopes will invigorate efforts by Southeast Asian nations to start a peace process, but critics say will legitimize the rule of the military that seized power last year and its campaign of violence.
Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, plans to meet with Myanmar's leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, in an effort to promote a five-point plan endorsed by the group last year and bring about a cease-fire.