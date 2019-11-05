Campaign ad fight involving Forest reaches NC Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has heard arguments whether current Lt. Gov. Dan Forest's campaign can be awarded nearly $80,000 from a political action committee for its ad supporting his opponent when he first ran for the job.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported attorneys for Forest's committee and the State Employees Association of North Carolina's political arm answered questions from justices on Monday.

The state Court of Appeals ruled last year that Forest's committee could seek damages for the ad run in 2012 even though Forest won the election. Forest's campaign says the ad didn't comply with a now-repealed law requiring commercials to include a large photo of the sponsor's chief executive officer or treasurer.

There's no timetable on a decision. Forest is running for governor in 2020.

