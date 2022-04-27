Canadian census shows snapshot of transgender population

TORONTO (AP) — Changing a question on last year’s census has resulted in a snapshot of Canada’s transgender population, with data released Wednesday showing 0.33 per cent of the country’s 38.3 million people identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.

For the first time, Statistics Canada differentiated between ``sex at birth″ and ``gender″ in the census. While the agency and advocates agree the new numbers likely underestimate the true size of the population, they say the data will offer crucial insight into a marginalized community.