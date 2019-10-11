Candidate event highlights busy library week in Shelton

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is no longer accepting book donations due to pending renovations of the Children’s Department. Visit the website for a list of places where books/media can be donated. Do not drop off donations at Plumb Library. There will not be a book sale this autumn.

Due to renovations at Plumb, the Children’s Department will be closing up temporarily starting Oct. 15. Patrons can still return materials from the Children’s Department to Plumb. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Between now and Oct. 15, patrons can have extended check outs for children’s materials only. Patrons looking for all other children’s books must go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call us at 203-9240-1580.

Holiday closing: Both Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day. Libraries will be open for normal business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Book drops will remain open to return materials. Online services are available to renew materials, check online catalog, place holds, library programs registration, and use of databases.

Huntington Branch Library

Alphabits - Thursday, Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Miss Maura leads a skill-based program, story, plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun. No program on Oct. 17.

Bookworms - Tuesday, Oct. 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. Miss Maura offers a themed drop-in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers, Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. No program on Oct. 15.

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, Oct. 15 and 22, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, Oct. 15 and 22, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, Oct. 16 and 23, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, Oct. 17, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Plumb Memorial Library

Miss Maura’s story times,and other children’s programs will be held at Huntington Branch Library as the renovations at Plumb begin in the Children’s Department. Check above for program information. However, all kids’ book clubs will still meet at Plumb.

Knit! — Tuesdays, Oct. 15 and 22, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Oct. 17, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Fridays, Oct. 11 and 18, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Visitors can enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while meeting friendly people and practice skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

SCABGCA - Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Regional chapter of the State Antique Bottle and Glass Collectors Association meets; new members welcome.

Informational Forum with Candidates - Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m. This is an open forum with questions and answers for candidates. This open forum is sponsored by the Shelton Community Vision Coalition. The SCVC is a non-partisan group with the mission to strengthen, inspire and empower the local community.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) - Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.