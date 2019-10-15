Candlelight vigil on Tuesday at Riverwalk Pavilion

The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services will host a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Shelton's Riverwalk Pavilion.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services (UCDVS) is joining other organizations across the country to focus attention on domestic violence and the impact it has on families.

The event will feature testimonials from domestic violence survivors as well as comments from UCDVS Director Esperina Stubblefield, the Rev. Lucille Fritz of Huntington Congregational Church and Mayor Mark Lauretti.