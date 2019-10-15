  • The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services will host a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Shelton’s Riverwalk Pavilion. Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

    The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services will host a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Shelton’s Riverwalk Pavilion.

    The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services will host a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Shelton’s Riverwalk Pavilion.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services will host a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Shelton’s Riverwalk Pavilion.

The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services will host a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Shelton’s Riverwalk Pavilion.

Photo: Contributed Photo

The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services will host a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Shelton’s Riverwalk Pavilion.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services (UCDVS) is joining other organizations across the country to focus attention on domestic violence and the impact it has on families.

The event will feature testimonials from domestic violence survivors as well as comments from UCDVS Director Esperina Stubblefield, the Rev. Lucille Fritz of Huntington Congregational Church and Mayor Mark Lauretti.