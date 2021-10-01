Cannabis lounges coming to Nevada with host of new laws

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A flurry of laws passed by the Nevada Legislature earlier this year take effect on Friday — ushering in reforms that Democratic lawmakers who have majorities in both the state Senate and Assembly have long campaigned to implement.
Five years after the the state's voters approved legalizing recreational cannabis in Nevada, business owners can now apply for licenses to establish on-site consumption lounges, where adults can smoke, dab or eat THC-laced edibles that they buy.