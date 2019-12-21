Capital City lands grant for 2nd year of free concerts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois' capital city will host a second year of free summer concerts after winning a $25,000 matching grant.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the city was among 20 announced for the award by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation. The grants are meant to spur community pride and put underutilized public spaces.

Cities were chosen through online voting.

Downtown Springfield Inc. reported that 7,700 people attended the 10-week concert series in 2019, which included presentations of gospel, classical, meringue, indie rock and traditional Celtic music.

They were staged on the vacant Y-block, so known for its last former occupant, a former YWCA, razed in 2017. Conspicuously located directly north of the Illinois Governors' Mansion, a debate about its redevelopment is heating up among various factions.