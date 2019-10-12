Capitol Watch: Budget wrangling already underway in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Capitol's second floor is bustling as the governor works on his budget proposal due in January.

The legislative session may be a season away, but lobbyists are already stalking the halls and pitching their funding priorities to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has broad power over the state's $175.5 billion spending plan.

One big issue this year will be Medicaid spending. New York had delayed paying a $1.7 billion bill until fiscal year 2020 to avoid breaking a spending cap.

Other looming issues include possibly legalizing recreational marijuana sales to adults, which Cuomo has called a priority for the next session.

Albany will also see a push to tax the wealthy from activists and newly elected lawmakers on the left who ran on tackling economic inequality.