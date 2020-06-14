https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Car-slams-into-Dodge-County-home-man-dies-15339360.php
Car slams into Dodge County home, man dies
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after he smashed his car into a Dodge County home.
WTMJ-AM reports sheriff’s deputies were called to the home off state Highway 33 in the Township of Trenton around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say the 24-year-old driver took a curve too fast and smashed into a ditch before hitting the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.
View Comments