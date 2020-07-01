Caregiver subjected to racial harassment, state agency says

SARTELL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's civil rights enforcement agency says a caregiver at an assisted-living facility near St. Cloud was subjected to racial harassment and abuse by a resident and then was fired because of her race.

Jameisha Cox and the facility, Edgewood Sartell, have reached a settlement which will reimburse Cox for lost wages and damages, according to the state Department of Human Rights.

Cox, who is black, says a resident directed racial slurs at her and tried to rip off her headscarf while she was providing care.

Cox also alleged she was wrongfully terminated in 2018 for missing work shifts, even though she had been approved for time off, the Star Tribune reported.

Edgewood has also agreed to update its discrimination and harassment policies to make it clear they apply not only to employees, but to residents, guests, visitors, vendors and contractors as well.

The facility has also agreed to provide increased anti-discrimination and anti-harassment training for all of its managers and supervisors.

Edgewood Sartell has denied Cox’s allegations as well as the state’s findings of discrimination.