SHELTON — For Carmine Mancuso, food and family have been central to his life.

A passion for cooking began in his youth, after his family emigrated from Italy to Bronx, N.Y. It was there that while visiting his mother — who worked at a small luncheonette — that he was brought into the world of pizza making. For Mancuso, the rest was culinary history.

Mancuso, alongside his wife, Raquel and his family have been staples in the area’s restaurant community — first at Brick Oven on Capitol Avenue in Bridgeport before opening Carmine’s Ristorante Italiano, located on River Road since 2008.

But later this month, on Dec. 23, after 42 years, the Mancusos will be closing their doors for the final time.

“This my joy, my love, my life,” Mancuso said, “But it is time. It is tough to leave. We’ve built so many good relationships … good friendships. I will miss everybody. They had become family for us.”

The Mancusos, longtime Trumbull residents, announced their retirement in late October, saying in a Facebook post that they are leaving with “a heavy heart” before thanking all the guests and employees.

“As eager as we are to embark on our new journey, we will tremendously miss serving Shelton and our surrounding communities,” the Mancusos stated. “Cooking an authentic, Italian meal with the freshest ingredients has always been our passion.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for letting us share our passion with you and your families,” the couple added.

Mancuso’s passion for cooking began in his youth, after his family emigrated from Italy to Bronx, N.Y. It was there that his mother — from whom he admits getting all his most popular recipes — worked at a small luncheonette.

Mancuso remembered stopping to see his mother at work every day, and it was then that the owner, who happened to also own a neighboring pizzeria, asked Mancuso if he wanted to work for him and learn the art of pizza making.

"I learned to make pizza fast, and I loved it,” Mancuso said.

He said that in 1977, his parents purchased a pizza place in Fairfield. It was there that Mancuso teamed with his two brothers to open Three Brothers Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria (now Mancuso’s in the same location).

Three years later, Mancuso, now married to Raquel, broke off on his own and opened Brick Oven on Capitol Avenue in Bridgeport, before moving on to open Carmine’s in Shelton in 2008.

The Mancusos bought the River Road property in 2006, then a small luncheonette. The couple demolished the structure and created the restaurant — with its authentic Tuscan feel — that would become a popular eating spot for more than a decade.

“We had a plan of what this should look like,” he said. “Our vision was for this to look like a nice Italian Tuscan villa. I think we accomplished that.”

Raquel described the atmosphere as, “so comfortable, like coming home. Warm, cozy, good food. Having good food helps so much.”

Mancuso was the chef, handling all the cooking, with help at times from Raquel and his sons. But it was his culinary efforts that carried the kitchen, which led to seven-day weeks and countless hours running the line.

"He takes a lot of pride in his work,” Raquel said.

Mancuso agreed.

"I’m very picky with my cooking. I always look at the dishes coming back, I want to make sure that people finished their entire dish, and if they didn’t why not, was there a problem,” Mancuso said. “It is a lot of work. You need a lot of dedication to this job. If you don’t love it, you’re not going to stick around.”

Times grew tougher during the pandemic, when the couple were forced to stop lunch service and, for several months, offered only take out or outdoor dining. Restrictions have long since lifted, but the pair said finding staff just made their workload more imposing, which helped lead to the decision to retire.

The couple said they would miss all the regulars that had become like family, but the time had come to step aside.

They plan to take the next year off, traveling to see family throughout the country before a return trip to Italy. Mancuso also sees himself possibly helping one of his sons, Danny, who has since broken off on his own and opened Brick Oven on Main in Bridgeport.

“We plan to enjoy life and take it easy for a year,” Mancuso said, “Then we’ll see what happens.”