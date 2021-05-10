Carnival comes to Shelton's Riverwalk Brian Gioiele May 10, 2021 Updated: May 10, 2021 3 p.m.
1 of9
Max Vasquez, 5, of New Haven, celebrates as he rides the bumper cars with his father, Anthony, at the Coleman Brothers carnival at the Riverwalk in Shelton, Conn. on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of9
Children and adults alike enjoys one of the many rides at the Coleman Brothers carnival at the Riverwalk in Shelton, Conn. on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9
The Coleman Brothers carnival sees a healthy turnout of visitors at the Riverwalk in Shelton, Conn. on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of9
Thea Reid, 5, of Naugatuck, nearly gets airborne as she takes a ride down the slide at the Coleman Brothers carnival at the Riverwalk in Shelton, Conn. on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9
Kids and their parents turn out in good numbers for the Coleman Brothers carnival at the Riverwalk in Shelton, Conn. on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of9
Colorful prizes are wait to be won at the Coleman Brothers carnival at the Riverwalk in Shelton, Conn. on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of9
SHELTON — Canal Street remained the center of attention as people from throughout the area converged on the Riverwalk for the return of the Coleman Brothers spring carnival.
The carnival pitched its tent at The Slab on May 6 and will run through May 16. The carnival is open weekdays at 6 p.m. Admission is $1, and proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.