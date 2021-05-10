Skip to main content
Carnival comes to Shelton's Riverwalk

Brian Gioiele
Max Vasquez, 5, of New Haven, celebrates as he rides the bumper cars with his father, Anthony, at the Coleman Brothers carnival at the Riverwalk in Shelton, Conn. on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — Canal Street remained the center of attention as people from throughout the area converged on the Riverwalk for the return of the Coleman Brothers spring carnival.

The carnival pitched its tent at The Slab on May 6 and will run through May 16. The carnival is open weekdays at 6 p.m. Admission is $1, and proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.