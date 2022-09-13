Carolina Herrera unveils secret garden at NY Fashion Week NARDOS HAILE, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2022 Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 9:56 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 The Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
2 of15 The Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 The Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
5 of15 The Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 The Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
8 of15 The Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 The Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
11 of15 The Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Fashion designer Wes Gordon walks out to applause after his Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 collection was modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Martha Stewart, middle left, looks on. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
14 of15 Carolina Herrera claps as her Fall 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
15 of15
NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Herrera breathed spring back to life at Monday's New York Fashion Week show with a romantic portrayal of nature and beauty, accentuating that the brand's modern and striking feminine aesthetics work for every woman throughout the seasons and decades.
Inspired by one of his favorite childhood novels, “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett, designer Wes Gordon said that “in a world that can be dark and scary and unpredictable, it’s okay for some things to just be pure joy and beauty."