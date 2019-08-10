Carson forest to host public meetings on management plan

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Numerous public meetings are scheduled across northern New Mexico as federal officials roll out a proposed management plan for the Carson National Forest.

The proposal outlines how more than 2,340 square miles (6,070 square kilometers) of forest land across four counties would be managed.

Officials say the plan reflects changes in economic, social and ecological conditions since the last plan was approved during the 1980s. They also say it includes input from elected officials, Native American tribes, land grants and community members.

Some Hispanic ranchers have voiced concerns about whether the plan adequately protects traditional uses that date back centuries.

Forest Supervisor James Duran said Friday the revised draft recognizes the deep connection that rural communities have to the Carson forest.

The public has until Nov. 7 to comment.