Cases in Bismarck shooting transferred to federal court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The cases against two Minnesota brothers accused in a shooting in Bismarck have been transferred to federal court.

Javaar Watkins, 20, was charged with attempted murder and Tee Anthony Watkins, 28, was charged as an accomplice to attempted murder, court records show. Both men, from Rochester, were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court documents show the state charges against the two have been dismissed. Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said both men have now been indicted in U.S. District Court.

The brothers were charged after a man suffered gunshot wounds to his head, back and hand at an apartment in Bismarck Sept. 27, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

According to police, the brothers went to the man's apartment to retrieve a cellphone that had been picked up during an altercation in the parking lot of a Bismarck bar earlier that night.