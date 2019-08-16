Cause of death unknown for baby found in Amazon trash can

PHOENIX (AP) — A medical examiner was unable to determine the cause of death for a baby found in a trashcan in the restroom of an Amazon warehouse in Phoenix.

The Arizona Republic reported Friday that at the time of the autopsy by the Maricopa County medical examiner it was unknown whether the baby was born alive. The baby was born full term and showed signs of hemorrhage, but the medical examiner reports that likely occurred during birth.

A 23-year-old woman working at the Amazon distribution center was arrested on suspicion of unlawful disposal of human remains.

A spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office says prosecutors are waiting on more information before deciding whether to charge her. The Associated Press was unable to determine whether she has a lawyer who could comment.