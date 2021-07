SHELTON - Celebrate Shelton’s Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts returns to Veterans Memorial Park on Friday.

The seventh annual concert series - put off last year due to the pandemic - will run Fridays, July 23 and 30 and Aug. 6, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

“We are excited to connect in person and enjoy live music together,” Nicole Heriot-Mikula, who partnered with Jimmy Tickey and Michael Skrtic to found Celebrate Shelton, said.

“Now is the time to support live music, the arts and independent music venues,” Heriot-Mikula added. “Each night offers a great musical lineup, food trucks, handmade artisans, and a beer garden sponsored by New England Brewing Company.”

Tickey said organizers were thrilled to once again gather in Downtown Shelton.

“We have heard from business owners about the foot-traffic and vitality this has brought to our downtown each summer, and we are so pleased to bring families together for the concert series again,” he said.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and Kids Hour will follow with Showtime Steve on July 23, bringtheHoopla on July 30 and a TikTok dance party with Thrive Dance CT on Aug. 6. At 6 p.m., there will be live music from local to national bands. The musical line-up includes: Symphonic Bodega and Spring Heeled Jack on July 23; The New Mosaic and Caravan of Thieves on July 30; Funky Dawgz Brass Band and Bella’s Bartok on Aug. 6.

As in the past, Celebrate Shelton’s community partner for Downtown Sounds is the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley. The concerts are free to attend, though there is a suggested donation of $5 to sustain Celebrate Shelton’s efforts in the community.

Food trucks include Los Mariachis on Wheels, Mestezo Grill, Dads Cannoli Truck, Shoreline Prime Food Truck, Szabo’s Seafood, The Cheese Truck, Milkcraft, and Greek Style Grill.

For more information, visit http://www.celebrateshelton.com/.

