SHELTON — With COVID restrictions being lifted, Celebrate Shelton is once again bringing its Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts back to Veterans Memorial Park.

The seventh annual Downtown Sounds concerts, presented by Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays: July 23, July 30, and Aug. 6.

"We are thrilled to gather again this summer in Downtown Shelton," said Jimmy Tickey, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton. "We have heard from business owners about the foot-traffic and vitality this has brought to our downtown each summer, and we are so pleased to bring families together for the concert series again.”

Nicole Heriot-Mikula, fellow creator of Celebrate Shelton, said the organization is excited to connect again in person and enjoy live music.

“Now is the time to support live music, the arts and independent music venues,” she said. “Each night offers a great musical lineup, food trucks, handmade artisans and a beer garden sponsored by New England Brewing Company.”

Gates open at 5 p.m., and kids hour will follow. Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be live music from local to national bands. The musical line-up will include Symphonic Bodega and Spring Heeled Jack on July 23; The New Mosaic and Caravan of Thieves on July 30; and Funky Dawgz Brass Band on Aug. 6.

As in the past, Celebrate Shelton’s community partner for Downtown Sounds is the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley. The concerts are free to attend, though there is a suggested donation of $5.

Other sponsors include RD Scinto, Valley Community Foundation, City of Shelton, Valley Community Foundation, Apple Rehab, Benchmark Senior Living, Luxy, OEM Controls, Venman and Co., Peoples United Bank, Cohen and Thomas, DSA Companies, Tuttle Insurance, Peralta Design, D'Addario of Shelton and Curtiss Ryan Honda of Shelton.

Additional information may be found at http://www.celebrateshelton.com/.