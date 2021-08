SHELTON - Celebrate Shelton’s Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts at the Veterans Memorial Park on Canal Street East concludes a popular run Friday.

Nearly 2,000 people combined attended the past two Fridays of food trucks, children’s activities and music. Funky Dawgz Brass Band and Bella's Bartok will perform Friday to close the series. The event opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 9:30 p.m.

“Now is the time to support live music, the arts and independent music venues,” Nicole Heriot-Mikula, one of the creators of the event, said. “Each night offers a great musical lineup, food trucks, handmade artisans, and a beer garden sponsored by New England Brewing Company.”

“We are thrilled to gather again this summer in Downtown Shelton,” fellow co-creator Jimmy Tickey added. “We have heard from business owners about the foot-traffic and vitality this has brought to our downtown each summer, and we are so pleased to bring families together for the concert series again.”

Gates open at 5 p.m., and Kids Hour will follow. This week will feature a TikTok Dance Party with Thrive Dance CT, and then live music with the Funky Dawgz Brass Band and Bella's Bartok.

As in the past, the event’s community partner for the concert series is the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley. The concerts are free to attend, though there is a suggested donation of $5 to sustain Celebrate Shelton's efforts in the community.

Food trucks include Los Mariachis on Wheels, Mestezo Grill, Dads Cannoli Truck, Shoreline Prime Food Truck, Szabo's Seafood, The Cheese Truck, Milkcraft, and Greek Style Grill.

The series partnering sponsor is Liberty Bank. The series is also sponsored by RD Scinto, the Valley Community Foundation, the City of Shelton, Apple Rehab, Benchmark Senior Living, Hawks Ridge, OEM Controls, Cedar Village of Shelton, Venman & Co., Peoples United Bank, Cohen & Thomas, DSA Companies, Tuttle Insurance, Peralta Design, the Housatonic Council Boy Scouts of America, D’Addario Buick GMC Cadillac, Curtiss Ryan Honda of Shelton, the New England Brewing Company and the Valley Shakespeare Festival.

For more information, visit www.CelebrateShelton.com.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com