Contributed photo

SHELTON - One local group is continuing to bring the focus on the city’s downtown.

Celebrate Shelton is holding its Downtown Sounds: Fall Edition concert series Oct. 9 at Veterans Memorial Park. Gates open at 12:30 p.m., with musical performances from The Alpaca Gnomes, Tash Neal of The London Souls, and Lee-Ann Lovelace and Tracy Jo starting at 1 p.m. The rain date is Oct. 10.