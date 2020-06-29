Celebrate Shelton offers virtual Downtown Sounds concert

Jimmy Tickey, Nicole Heriot-Mikula and Michael Skrtic,, founders of Celebrate Shelton, were all smiles after the Downtown Sounds event Friday, Aug. 2, The three-week summer concert and food truck series once again enjoyed strong attendance. less Jimmy Tickey, Nicole Heriot-Mikula and Michael Skrtic,, founders of Celebrate Shelton, were all smiles after the Downtown Sounds event Friday, Aug. 2, The three-week summer concert and food truck series once ... more Photo: Chris Sidoruk. / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Chris Sidoruk. / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Celebrate Shelton offers virtual Downtown Sounds concert 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Celebrate Shelton is holding a one-night virtual Downtown Sounds summer concert on Friday, July 17, at 5 p.m. The evening will kick off with a kids’ hour with Danny Magic, followed by live music from The Alpaca Gnomes, with other performers to be announced shortly.

Since 2014, Celebrate Shelton creators Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey have hosted a three-week summer concert series. Last month, the trio announced, due to CDC and state guidelines, the in-person concerts would not go forward this year.

The group has been working to identify a streaming platform that will allow artists to perform and be streamed live with top-quality audio and visual capabilities. Viewers may log onto bit.ly/CelebrateSheltonLIVE or Celebrate Shelton on Facebook at 5 p.m. for a four-hour continuous streaming show with live music, kids’ entertainment and other guests to be announced.

This virtual event is made possible by Liberty Bank, MKDEVO Productions and Center Stage Theatre.

Celebrate Shelton was formed in 2014 and focuses on community arts engagement in Shelton. Over the past six years, it has hosted Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts, Food Trucks on the River, Mamma's & Mimosas, and the annual Community Tree Lighting. Celebrate Shelton events are free. For more information, visit http://celebrateshelton.homestead.com/.