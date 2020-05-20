Celebrate Shelton plans virtual concert event

Jimmy Tickey, Nicole Heriot-Mikula and Michael Skrtic, founders of Celebrate Shelton, have announced they will be offering a new summer concert opportunity this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Tickey, Nicole Heriot-Mikula and Michael Skrtic, founders of Celebrate Shelton, have announced they will be offering a new summer concert opportunity this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Chris Sidoruk / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Chris Sidoruk / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Celebrate Shelton plans virtual concert event 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — While it has shelved its food truck events and summer concert series, Celebrate Shelton still plans to bring music to the masses this summer.

Celebrate Shelton, founded six years ago by Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey to promote the city’s downtown, will hold a virtual summer concert event on July 24.

“While we are all navigating life during Covid-19, and in following CDC guidelines, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Food Trucks on the River in June and September,” said a press release from the trio. “While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our entire community is our top priority.”

Though unable to gather in person, the trio stated they have found a way for the community to stay connected. The one-night, virtual Downtown Sounds Summer Concert will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

“Together, we will share in music and community during these challenging times,” added the Celebrate Shelton founders.

The trio asked that residents obtain updates on the event at CelebrateShelton.com and via Facebook/Instagram (@celebrateshelton). For more information, visit http://www.celebrateshelton.com/.