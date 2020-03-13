Celebrate Shelton’s Mamas & Mimosas shopping bash May 9

Celebrate Shelton founders Michael Skrtic, left, Nicole Heriot-Mikula and Jimmy Tickey prepare for their group's second annual Mamas & Mimosas on Mother's Day weekend, Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Adams House in Shelton.

Celebrate Shelton’s second annual Mamas & Mimosas will return on Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Adams House in Shelton.

Mamas and Mimosas is a specialty shopping event with more than 20 artisans, live music, workshops, beauty services as well as mimosas and coffee.

Artisan vendors include 24 Peace, Bead Dangle Designs, Beyond the Sea, Blue Lotus Bracelets, Bowtique by Erin, Crunchy Diva Designs, Eliza Bees Baby Gear, Five Elements Botanicals, Hello Dolly Momma, Lady and Fox, Lisa Maree Designs, Luna Blooms, Marks of Design, Needle Felted Fuzzies, Oh Fudge and more, Piece of Cake by Brittany, Renewal By Anderson, Sweet & Sassy Designs, The Umaverse, TJJ Sews and Zoia’s Creations.

Workshops will include Guided Sound Meditation & Essential Oils with Kenyetta Hayes, LMT, CP of Indigo Moon Creative Therapies, and Shanna Esposito Harris, Self-Care Workshops by Dr. Lori Monaco, and Soul Collage Workshops by art therapist and counselor Caitlin Iannucci.

In addition, beauty services will be offered by L Bellissima Spa and Tarot Readings by Sally Russo at additional costs.

Celebrate Shelton is partnering with Adam’s House for this event. Parking is available in the surrounding neighborhood. Tickets are $10 in advance at CelebrateShelton.com.

Celebrate Shelton, a citywide effort which focuses on community arts engagement began in 2014 by small business owners Michael Skrtic, Nicole Heriot-Mikula and Jimmy Tickey. Its goal is to create family-friendly events that are accessible and inclusive to everyone.

The mission of The Adam Wysota Foundation is to offer grief education and peer support in a home-like setting called Adam’s House. It is a safe, healing place for families as they go through their eight-week grief journey. All programs are offered at no cost to participating families.